Eight join faculty at UIU

FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University (UIU) formally introduced eight new faculty members to its staff during Faculty Development Day Tuesday, August 20, at Fayette Campus. UIU educators provide instruction at Fayette Campus, through 22 domestic and international education centers, online and as part of the University’s self-paced degree programs. UIU classes begin Monday, August 26.
The new Upper Iowa University faculty members and their respective education locations are as follows:
Peggy Lockhart, lecturer of psychology, Fayette Campus
Lockhart earned a Ph.D. in human development and family studies, and master’s degree in family and consumer sciences from Iowa State University. A native of Pekin, Illinois, she received a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Dubuque.
David Ruppel, postdoctoral associate of biology, Fayette Campus
Ruppel most recently served as a doctoral research assistant at Texas State University, where he previously earned a doctor of philosophy degree. A native of San Marcos, Texas, he also earned a master’s degree in aquatic resources from Texas State University and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Northern Michigan University.
Nickie Michaud Wild, assistant professor of sociology, Fayette Campus
Wild earned a Ph.D. from University at Albany/SUNY, master’s degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and bachelor’s degree in literature from New York University. A native of Oelwein, Iowa, she most recently served as a visiting assistant professor of sociology at Mount Holyoke College.
Kofi Britwum, assistant professor of economics, Fayette Campus
A native of Kumasi, Ghana, he was most recently employed as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Maine. He earned a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master’s degree in agricultural and resource economics from the University of Delaware, and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Sarah Klingaman, teacher education lecturer, UIU-Quad Cities
Klingman earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Drake University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Cornell College. A native of Rock Island, Illinois, she most recently served as a Spanish teacher in the Davenport (Iowa) Community School District.
Amy Moore, education lecturer, UIU-Des Moines
Moore most recently served as a teacher interventionist with Des Moines schools. A native of Johnston, Iowa, she earned a doctorate at Drake University, and a master’s degree in literacy education and bachelor’s in education at the University of Northern Iowa.
Kay Meaney, teacher education lecturer, UIU-Waterloo
Meaney recently retired from Central Rivers AEA. She earned a master’s degree in school administration and supervision/elementary principal and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the University of Northern Iowa.
Mariah Cushion, lecturer of exercise and sport studies, Fayette
Cushion earned a master’s degree, with an emphasis in teacher leadership at Upper Iowa University and a bachelor’s degree in education at Clarke College. She also serves as an administrative assistant for UIU’s Master of Education program.
Upper Iowa University’s unique, flexible course schedule includes an academic year which consists of five 8-week sessions and one accelerated 6-week summer session, so UIU students typically take less classes at a time. Upper Iowa University’s second session begins October 28. For additional information, visit uiu.edu.