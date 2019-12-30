Enjoying a long winter break

It’s been an amazing Christmas break for local students. The mild weather has allowed for more visiting with friends and taking outdoor walks around town.
Four Oelwein young people stopped to visit with this reporter on their way to an outing at the local McDonald’s Sunday afternoon. One of the main topics of conversation was what did everyone get for Christmas.
“I got a B-B gun for Christmas,” said Aiden smiling. He is a student at Oelwein Middle School who likes hunting and outdoor stuff. He said it is a great gift that he will get a lot of enjoyment from. And, no, — he will not put his eye out.
New iPhones and hover boards were special gifts for Gage, Maleigha and Alexandria, cousins and best friends. Gage and Maleigha were checking out the apps on their phones as they walked down First Street SE.
All in the quartet agreed it was a good Christmas. They were grabbing as much friendship time hanging out as they could before they split up for the second holiday of the Christmas break. They are all looking forward to New Year’s Eve, which they will be celebrating elsewhere, but not together.
“We all have family in other towns to visit before break is over. We didn’t get to spend Christmas with them, but we will be with them for New Year’s,” Gage explained. Their New Year’s destinations included Dubuque, Postville and Wisconsin.
“We don’t get to see our relatives in Wisconsin that often, so we are excited to see them,” said Maleigha and Alexandria.
The four are happily anticipating their travel plans for the second week of Christmas break. They took time to wish everyone a “Happy New Year” before continuing to their Sunday destination.