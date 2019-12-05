FAIRBANK — The love for her hometown inspired Jennifer (Weepie) Davis to step out of a comfortable cell phone sales job and into the world of a business owner. Davis, along with her husband Shawn, and support from her family and the community, took a leap of faith and purchased the town’s only grocery, Fairbank Food Center. The change in ownership became official in mid-November.
“The name will stay the same, and we have no plans to change anything,” Davis said firmly, when asked if she has ideas for the business.
“Dolan and Christi Burreson did a fantastic job of running this store and created a great platform for the catering part of it. That is the one area I would like to build on and expand the catering services,” Davis said. “All of the rest of the store products and deli foods will stay the same. The employees are staying, as well.”
Davis said in addition to expanding on the catering business, they will be offering heat-and-serve meals to be found in the meat cooler. These will be cooked and packaged meals that can be easily heated in a microwave.
“They are perfect for senior citizens, quick meals on busy nights, or something kids can heat up on their own,” Davis said. “I think they will be a great addition to the inventory and something that people will like to have available.”
Davis said after graduating from Wapsie Valley, she attended Hawkeye Community College for photography. About that time, the onslaught of digital photos and quality phone cameras made her think twice about pursuing photography as a career and she went into retail sales.
Also, during that time, she married Shawn Davis. Five years ago, he started Davis Lawn Service in Fairbank, so the seed for being a local business owner was planted.
When Jennifer started hearing that the Burresons were thinking about retiring from the grocery business, she wondered what would happen to the local store with the popular deli. Then it became known that the store was for sale and she told Shawn she wanted to buy the business. She said the benefits of working for yourself, even if the hours are longer, far outweigh driving to Cedar Falls every day to work for someone else.
“I didn’t want Fairbank to lose its store or have a stranger come in and change everything,” Jennifer said. “I knew the impact that would have on the community and surrounding area if it closed.”
Davis wasn’t the only one to recognize the impact. The city of Fairbank realized the value of maintaining a local full-service grocery, as well, not only for its 1200 citizens, but also for the large rural population and close proximity to other communities without Sunday grocery hours. The city extended its TIF (Tax Increment Financing) program to include tax breaks in the purchase.
“I’m more than happy to be here – a business owner in my hometown,” Davis said. “The former owners and the entire community have been awesome. I hope to live up to all of their expectations.”