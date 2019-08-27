FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council meeting on Monday covered an array of community projects.
The council voted to purchase wood for the repairs of the swinging bridge that was damaged from a storm earlier in the season. Estimated cost of the project is $3,604.50. Details on start date, who will do the work and the completion date is not known at this time.
The council scheduled an informational town hall meeting regarding the high-speed internet options discussed at the Aug. 12 council meeting for 7 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 2, at the Legion Hall.
The Fall City-wide Clean-up Day was set for Monday Oct. 7.
A motion was made by Council member Ted Vorwald to give the city attorney authority to communicate with a seller’s attorney under the terms discussed in closed session. The city cited state code to close the session to “discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.”
Other discussions, mentions, were: Vorwald gave thanks to the community and people involved with helping with the Mollie B.
The council talked about submitting a video for a state contest regarding water towers.
Chief of Police Bentley spoke about victim training he has coming up, issues with the lights on top of his patrol car and patrolling more in the mornings and afternoons around school property for the safety of the children.
Public Works Director Dave Ryan talked about an electric upgrade project that was done last week in town, getting quotes for a city tractor/blower, and a concern regarding a tombstone that was tipped over and who’s responsibility it is for upkeep of the stone.