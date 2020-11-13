Contribution was made to the Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Fayette County
FAYETTE CO. – Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) recently contributed $550 to Iowa State Extension and Outreach to support 4-H in Fayette County. The donation will help fund work at the 4-H Clover Café on the Fayette County fairgrounds in West Union.
The Clover Café is a renovated addition to the fairgrounds and money still is being raised for the project. The donation from the Decorah office of FCSAmerica will help cover plumbing costs and the purchase of picnic tables.
“FCSAmerica’s community involvement program is focused on supporting organizations dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities we serve,” said Julie Hoodjer, regional vice president of retail operations for FCSAmerica’s Decorah office. “By supporting 4-H, we are investing in the future of agriculture.”
Those interested in donating to the Clover Café Renovation project may make checks payable to the “Friends of Fayette County Fair” and mail them to Fayette County Extension P.O. Box Fayette, IA 52142. Any additional questions please contact County Youth Coordinator, Michele Kelly by calling 563-425-3331.
About Farm Credit Services of America
Farm Credit Services of America is proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $32 billion in assets and $6.3 billion in members’ equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.