Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism is looking to update its image with a new flag design for Fayette County.
Director Mallory Hanson asks, “What images come to mind when you think of Fayette County? Rolling hills, bustling communities, limestone bluffs, historic buildings, rivers and valleys, sunshine and blue skies, glistening snow and rainy days, croplands and prairies? Create a unique design that shows us what Fayette County means to you!”
Hanson says the contest is open to all Northeast Iowa residents, age 15 and older. Any medium may be used, and artwork will be digitized to make it suitable for reproduction.
The winning artist will be chosen by the Fayette County Board of Supervisors and will receive a prize of $50 in value. Artists must provide permission for their design to be used/reproduced.
The deadline to submit designs is July 1, 2020. All artwork must be submitted through an online form available at www.visitfayettecountyiowa.com/flagcontest.
For questions, contact Mallory Hanson at 536.265.5248 or director@visitfayettecountyiowa.com