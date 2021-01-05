WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will again be led by Jeanine Tellin as board chair. Janell Bradley will be vice-chair for the year.
The Board of Supervisors held its regular weekly meeting on Monday at the county courthouse with the primary order of business for the board was organizing for the new year and filling various positions on commissions. A series of 12 motions filled the positions.
Except for the County Planning and Zoning Commission and the County Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission, all positions filled were reappointments of former members. The two exceptions involved temporary appointments. Some members of these commissions have stated a desire to step down but are willing to stay until replacements can be found.
Officials re-appointed for 2021 include:
• Engineer Joel Fantz.
• Sanitation and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller.
• Weed Commissioner Blake Gamm.
• Veterans Affairs Director Randall Laughead.
• Community Service Director Sheri Vierkant.
Below are the full memberships of the boards and commissions that had members appointed or re-appointments:
• Board of Health: Clint Ambroson of West Union, Pat Hunsberger of Elgin, Hannah Lauer of Waucoma, Dr. Anthony Leo, Oelwein and Tellin.
• Conservation Board: Jed Siebrecht of Clermont, Benjamin Jensen of West Union, Eric Boehm of Wadena, Ken McDonough of Oelwein and Wendy Munger of Arlington.
• Zoning Board of Adjustment: Julie Sandblom, Jim Grimes, Mark Stewart, Rustie Kane and Alan Steffens.
• Planning and Zoning Commission: Doug Martin (chair) of Fayette, Mark Nelson of Clermont, Landon Kane of Oelwein, Collin Jensen of West Union, Al Albrecht of Maynard, Linda Druecker of Arlington, John Steil of Oelwein, Jennifer DeBoer of Waucoma and Mark Vagts of West Union.
• Cemetery Commission: Donald Bright (president), Alice Miller, Niles Boehmler, Bill Moellering, Jerry Schott, Jaime Hackley, Charles Gosse, Linda Voshell and Doug Aylsworth.
• Commission for Eminent Domain Proceedings: Owner-Operators of Agricultural Property — Ron Bodensteiner of West Union; Roger Howard of Elgin; Larry Recker of Oelwein; Harold Gieselman of Oelwein; Gerald L. Buhr of Oelwein; Todd Granberg of Oelwein; and Mike Schutte of Castalia; Owners of City and Town property — David Runyon of Fayette; Mary Jo Brown of Arlington; Kent Halverson of West Union; Carol Costigan of St. Lucas; Ron Imoehl of West Union; and Pat Custer of Randalia; Real Estate Salespersons or Brokers — LeAnne Cline of Elgin; Dennis Martin of Fayette; Travis Bushaw of Oelwein; Jeff Bradley of Wadena; Connie Rochford of Westgate; Lisa Wescott of Clermont; Derek Heins of West Union; Rhonda Schaufenbuel of West Union; of Kevin Converse of Hawkeye; and Knowledge of Property Value-Bankers of Auctioneers and Appraisers: Kevin Baumler of West Union, Richard Witt of Oelwein, Larry Miller of Oelwein, David Burrack of Arlington, C.J. Lensing of Oelwein and Catherine Britt of Elgin.
• Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission: Kent Halverson, Kurt Wood and Matt Vogel.
• Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission: Leon Griebenow, Sue Updegraff, Brett DeVore, Roger Arthur and Stanbrough.
• Oran Sanitation District: Joe Schmitz, Nathan Kelly and Shane Rechkemmer.
• Turkey River Watershed Authority: Rod Marlatt.
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz presented his weekly report. Fantz pointed out that the completed shoulder work and bridge repairs represented “tremendous value” this year. Fantz elaborated by saying, “foremen level and below are really getting stuff done.” He praised work crews for their hard work and efficiencies achieved.
The Supervisors also gave their attention to continuing work on the proposed budget for next year. The Board of Supervisors will complete the budget by March.