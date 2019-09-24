WEST UNION — The Fayette County Community Foundation (FCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, will host a public grant writing workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. at the West Union Community Library (210 N. Vine St.). Individuals are invited to attend the workshop and can RSVP online at cfneia.org/fayette-workshop.
A panel of FCCF members will discuss the 2020 grant cycle. The panel will share what they look for in applications and will offer time for a question and answer session.
Workshop attendees will also hear from Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Thompson will provide grant writing tips and best practices.
The 2020 FCCF grant cycle is currently open with an application deadline of Dec. 31, 2019. Grant requests should fit into one of the following categories: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.
The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.fayetteccf.org. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2020.
Questions can be directed to CFNEIA’s Dotti Thompson at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org.
The Fayette County Community Foundation is a local organization making grant investments to organizations that create a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Fayette County and helps people establish permanent endowment funds for the causes they care about in their community.
The Fayette County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in northeast Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org.