TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING —Nicole Ann Moffitt, of Norwalk; Shani Lee Steil, of Oelwein; Joseph J Lopez, of Houston, Texas; Nathaniel David Brockway, of West Union; Michael John Hoey, of Waucoma; Logan James Hershey, of Oelwein; Ethelle S. Bean, of Madison, South Dakota; Cody Keifer Hougen, of Denver; Cody Lee Steffans, of Elgin; and Monica Rose Santoyo Hernandez, of Postville.
OTHER — Brandon Scott Horkheimer Dubuque; failure to maintain or use safety belts; Stephen Fredrick Goldenstein, of Aurora; failure to yield upon left turn; Adrian Vitela Ochoa, of Alden, no valid driver’s license; Travis John Soppe, of West Union, failure to comply with safety regulations; Christy Lee Phillips, of Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Gary Alan Grimm Westgate; failure to comply with safety regulations; Matthew James Rindal, of Woodbury, Minnesota; Stephanie Megan Lehs, of Fayette; Ethan Edward Smith, of Stanley; Charnae A. Mccullum, of Park Forest, Illinois, failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection.
City CasesResults
State of Iowa v. Trisha Lynn Billingsley, of Oelwein. Case dismissed Oct. 22 after defendant presented proof that the nuisance — an unregistered vehicle at 618 1st Ave SE — was now licensed and operable. Costs of the action were assessed to the defendant.
State of Iowa v. Debra S Husted, of Oelwein. Case dismissed Oct. 22 after the court was advised that the defendant complied with abating the nuisance at 217 5th Ave NE. The Aug. 29 citation said miscellaneous wood and construction items needed to be removed from the yard. Costs were assessed to the defendant.
City of Oelwein v. Pauline Louise Manning, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 15 ordering that the cost of remediation be assessed to the defendant. A citation issued July 12 referred to a couch and other debris in a yard of 29 3rd St. NW.
City of Oelwein v. Ryan T Dunn, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 15 orders costs of remediation be assessed to the defendant. A citation issued July 24 referred to trash on the front and back porch of 533 N. Frederick Ave.
City of Oelwein v. Andrew Scott Lien, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 15 orders costs of remediation be assessed to the defendant. The citation filed July 27 refers to garbage and other miscellaneous items in the back yard of 12 6th Ave. NE.
City of Oelwein v. Ernestine Marie Vance, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 15 gives the city the authority to remediate the nuisance at 132 3rd Ave. NE and fines the defendant $50. Any costs of remediation shall be taxed as costs in this case.
CIVIL COURT
Case results
City Of Oelwein v. Gopher Tax Investments LLC, Garrett Bickell, Amanda Crawford, Kristen Hartman, Dupaco Community Credit Union, and Equable Ascent Financial LLC. Judgment filed Oct. 11 decreed that the property at 129 5th Ave. NE is abandoned and not fit for human habitation. The county auditor was ordered to change give the city title to it.
City of Oelwein v. Kmattco LLC, parties in possession and Vici Investments LLC. Kmattco filed a consent to judgment on Oct. 22 granting the city title to 217 2nd Ave. NW.
City of Oelwein v. Ambrose Land Holdings LLC, Jerald Duane Nicol Living Trust, and parties in possession. Ambrose Land Holdings filed a consent to judgment on Oct. 15, awarding the city title to 308 6th Ave. SE.
Norwegian Mutual Insurance Association and Ray Lester Steffens v. Kylie Sue Hovden. Judgment filed Oct. 11 in favor of plaintiff in the amount of $31,500 plus interest. The case involves a traffic accident on June 7, 2018.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Laura Anna Schlitter. Judgment filed Oct. 14 for the plaintiff for $12,469.48.
Autovest LLC v. Mikael John Bjerke. A judgment agreed upon by both parties filed Oct. 11 orders defendant to pay the plaintiff $6,783.65 plus interest and costs.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA v. McKeever Dental, James Paul and Shannon Brown, Midland Funding LLC, and parties in possession. Dismissed without prejudice on Oct. 18.
Cases filed
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Beverly Martin, Fayette County Local Housing Trust Fund, Midland Funding LLC, state of Iowa, the Iowa Dept of Human Services, the Iowa Dept Of Revenue and Finance, and Parties in possession. Petition filed Oct. 10 for foreclosure without redemption and the sale of mortgaged property at 203 Otter St., West Union.
Volga City Lumber Co v. Erik Douglas Bettmeng, of West Union. Petition filed Oct. 10 seeks a money judgment of $17,231.02.
Alltrux Capital LLC v. James Dylan Poole, of Randalia. Petition filed Oct. 14 for a money judgment of $25,566.48.
Cascade Capital LLC v. Page Raylene Keune, of Clermont, and John Mckimmy, of Elma. Petition filed Oct. 14 for a money judgment of $9,329.75.
Discover Bank v. Schulz, Marsha Rae, of Oelwein. Petition filed Oct. 16 for a money judgment of $18,099.28.