CRIMINAL COURT
Felony case results
Roy Eugene Morarie III, 21, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to third-degree burglary, a reduced charge of third-degree theft and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent as part of a plea deal. Eight other counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to prison for what amounts to five years and suspended fines totaling $1,000 plus surcharges. He was given five years in prison on the burglary count, and 2 years apiece for the other two counts. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Felony cases filed
Shelby Ryan Henry, 27, of Cresco, is charged with forgery, forgery or theft of a lottery ticket and money laundering. Henry is accused of buying lottery tickets with a forged check and then collecting winnings on Sept. 8.
Key court dates have been pushed back in the case of Joshua Raymond Brown, of Lamont, who is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. District Court Judge Alan Heavens granted a motion by the defense to extend the deadlines for discovery and pretrial motions. Brown’s trial is rescheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 17.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 19, of Elkader, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of methamphetamine first offense and possession of marijuana first offense.
Shane Paul Novak, 43, of West Union, is charged with third-offense domestic abuse assault, a Class D felony. He has pleaded not guilty and a trial has been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., April 1.
Joshua Conrad Avenson, 28, of Westgate, is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility and driving while barred. He is accused of having a small baggie of methamphetamine, which authorities found as he was being searched at the Oelwein Police Department after being arrested on the traffic charge.
Harley Allan Deruyter, of West Union, is charged with six counts of sex offender registration violations.