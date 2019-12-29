TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Brianna Nicole Young, of Marion; Mark David Hamlett, of Aurora; Frederick William Droste Jr., of Oelwein; Donna J Kos, of Akron, Ohio; Levi John Danker, of Fayette; Amy Grace Robinson, of Decorah; and Tommy James Brown, of Fayette.
OTHER — Allyssa Michele Garrison, of Waterloo (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Kourtnee Caprece Campbell, of Waterloo (no valid drivers license); Matthew Daniel Durnan, of Clermont (failure to obey traffic countrol device); Jonathon Joe Heins, of Elkadar (no valid commercial drivers license); and Leonard Allen Larson, of St. James, Minnesota (no valid commercial drivers license).
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Joseph Robert Schneberger, 63, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to first-offense operating while intoxicated and was sentenced Dec. 18 to one year of probation on a suspended jail sentence of 58 days, with two days imposed. He was fined $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge, a $10 DARE fee and court costs. His operating privileges were revoked for 180 days. He was ordered to have a substance abuse evaluation and to comply with its recommendations and must attend a course for drinking drivers.
CRIMINAL
Felony cases filed
Ryan William Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein, has been charged with three felony counts of forgery and one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is accused of forging checks from an account belonging to another person that was closed about 10 years ago on Sept. 22, 23, 24 at Casey’s in Oelwein for a total of $251.72.
Felony case results
Gregory Allen Peck, 32, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to failure to appear — felony or awaiting sentencing or appeal, a class D felony. He was sentenced Dec. 23 to up to five years in prison with credit for time served. A $750 fine plus 35% surcharged was suspended.
Nicole Lynn Goldsmith, 37, of West Union, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to forgery. She received a deferred sentence and was placed on probation for two to five years. A civil penalty of $750 was also suspended. A count of second-degree theft was dismissed.
Virgil Patrick Mcguire, 32, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consents, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was sentended to up to five years in prison on the first count and up to two years on the second. The sentences will be concurrent with the results of a pair of Linn County cases. He also received a pair of suspended fines of $750 and $625 plus fees and surcharges.
City of Oelwein case
After the city of Oelwein made a motion to do so, the case against Gary Roy Wright, of Oelwein, was dismissed Dec. 23 at the city’s cost. Wright had been cited in November for violating city code 16-5 regarding the storing of garbage and refuse and 22-230.
CIVIL
Case results
The property at 801 3rd St. NE, Oelwein, was decreed by the court on Dec. 23 as abandoned and a public nuisance not fit for human habitation. The county auditor was directed to transfer the ownership title to the city of Oelwein.
By default judgment, the court found in favor of plaintiff Michael Dale Wise, of Cedar Falls, ordering defendant Teresa Lynn Bolin, of Cedar Falls, to complete the sale of property located at 205 1st Ave. NE, Waucoma.
After a motion by the plaintiff, Dixie Seegers, of Maynard, the case against Neil Wilkinson, of Fairbank, TCHN LLC, and FDG J&N LLC was dismissed with prejudice on Dec. 18. Seegers had sought damages after being injured in a fall in 2015 at the defendants’ property at 903 N. Frederick Ave., Oelwein.
A default judgment was filed Dec. 19 in favor of Citizens Savings Bank against Cole G. and Jason J. Cannon in the amount of $6,909.70 plus court costs.
A judgment was filed Dec. 19 in favor of Marine Credit Union against Hailiegh Sue Maser for $6,369.71 in damages plus interest and court costs. The case involved the purchase of a vehicle and default on payments.
Cases filed
The city of Hawkeye petitioned the court Dec. 18 to declare that the continued placement of two standalone hoop buildings owned by K&K Gardens, LLC, on city-owned land described as South Street constitute trespassing and should be removed.
Credit Acceptance Corporation filed a petition Dec. 18 seeking $7,598.87 from McKenna Tafolla.