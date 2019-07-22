Civil Court
Cases filed
City of Oelwein v. Davey Doin’s, LLC ℅ Davey Lee Smith and Robert Franzen. The city filed a petition to get the title to an abandoned property on July 15. Smith is the owner of 14 2nd Ave. NW, Oelwein. Franzen is a judgment holder. The city claims the uninhabited property is beyond repair and creates unsafe, unsanitary environment.
Mid America Mortgage Inc. v. Brittney J. and Kenneth J. Magsamen; Parties in Possession; and Covenant Medical Center; Mercy Hospital; Sartori Memorial Hospital, Inc.; Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare. Mid America on July 16 filed a foreclosure petition for 16724 10th St., Oelwein.
City of Oelwein v. Davey’s Doin’s ℅ Davey Smith, Blaise Land Holdings LLC. The city on July 16 filed a petition to get the title to an abandoned property. Smith owns 205 3rd St. NW, Oelwein. Blaise Land Holdings, LLC is a judgment holder. The city claims the uninhabited property is beyond repair and creates unsafe, unsanitary environment.
Sharon Star Robinson v. Auto Owners Insurance Co. Robinson on July 10 filed suit claiming Auto Owners Insurance breached a contract by denying her insurance claim after fire damaged Robinson’s home and personal property on July 10, 2018.
Jodi Jean Druecker, of Fayette v. Jeremy Ray Shannon, of Fayette. Druecker filed suit on July 10 against Shannon seeking damages regarding a motorcycle crash on Sept. 4, 2017. Druecker was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by Shannon that tipped on its side, slid across a lane of traffic and struck a guardrail.
Ralph M Mcmullen v. ZT Enterprises Inc., of Humboldt, Iowa. McMullen on July 12 filed suit to collect $15,851.25 in wages he claims he is owed by ZT Enterprises, his employer since 2005.
Cascade Capital LLC v. Karri and Thomas B. Parrott, of Oelwein. Petition filed July 12 for a money judgment of $8,544.85.
Discover Bank v. Kathleen Mary Ree. Petition filed July 16 for a money judgment of $10,834.18.
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony case result
State of Iowa v. Joshua Lee Alitz, of Oelwein. Alitz pleaded guilty on May 20 as part of a plea deal to two counts of delivering less than 5 grams of meth, once on Oct. 2, 2018 and then on July 18, 2018. He received two suspended sentences of 10 years in prison and suspended fines of $1,000 each. He was placed on two to five years of probation.