CRIMINAL
New felony filing
Anthony Steven Lloyd Peter, 35, of Oelwein, is facing a charge of sex offender area/activity violation-second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. He was arrested on a warrant Aug. 9. According to the criminal complaint, at about 4:30 p.m. July 24, he went to the Oelwein public swimming pool, signed in at the front desk and entered. “After some time in the pool where minors were present, he was approached by pool management who advised him that he had to leave as he was on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Mr. Peter argued with pool staff and then left,” the complaint says. This incident was recorded on pool video and it’s allegedly Peter’s fifth sex offender registry offense.