CIVIL COURT
Forethought Life Insurance Company v. Mark Andrew Burgin; spouse, if any, of Mark A. Burgin; parties in possession; and Veridian Credit Union. Foreclosure petition filed Aug. 5 for 115 2nd St. NE, Oelwein.
Greenstate Credit Union FKA University Of Iowa Credit Union v. Joesph Dietz, of Oran. A default judgment for Greenstate was filed Aug. 9 for $10,406.92 plus interest.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC v. Joshua Lee Quail, of Waucoma. A summary judgment was filed Aug. 10 for Absolute Resolutions for $6,931.31 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank Of Omaha v. Joseph Bennett, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment of $6,991.62 plus interest was filed Aug. 7
Jerad Lee Stewart v. Robby Nathaniel McKeeman, of Oelwein. Stewart filed a petition on Aug. 9 seeking damages over being struck by a car driven by McKeeman on Aug. 22, 2018. According to the petition, Stewart was working on a crew for Miller's Construction in Oelwein at 1317 2nd St. SE when he was struck by the 1998 Ford Escort, while crossing the street at about 7:30 a.m. to a construction trailer parked on the south side of the road. Stewart's head and body crashed into and broke the windshield, and he was thrown 12-15 feet into the air and 20-25 feet forward. McKeenan said his view of the street was obstructed by glare from the sun and dew and dirt on his windshield, the petition says, and he was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian. Claiming negligence by McKeenan, Stewart is seeking damages for medical expenses, permanent bodily injury, pain, suffering, emotional distress, wage loss, future medical expenses and future damages.