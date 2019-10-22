Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Oct. 27

4-H Nation Citizenship Trip Meeting, 2 p.m. Fayette County Fairgrounds, West Union.

Monday, Oct. 28

4-H Citizenship Trip 2021 Find Out Meeting, 7 p.m. Fayette Co. Extension Office.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Fremont Friends 4-H Club, Meeting 12 p.m.

Windsor Sparkplugs 4-H Club, Meeting 3 p.m.

Eden Outer Limits 4-H Club, Meeting 3 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H Club, Meeting 4 p.m.

Growing Greener 4-H Club, Meeting 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Fayette County 4-H Foundation Board Meeting, 7 p.m. Extension Office, Fayette.

