Champion: Charity Bushman, of the Growing Greener 4-H Club
Reserve Champion: Reed Fagle, of the Fayette Firecrackers
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.