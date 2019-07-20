Monday, July 22
• Horseshoe courts open for practice- at horseshoe court at 10 a.m.
• Open class for baked goods and canned good judging at Static Project Exhibit Hall at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
• Horse Show at the Hoof Beat Arena at 9 a.m.
• Horseshoe courts open for practice at 10 a.m.
• Textile judging-open class at the Static Project Exhibit Hall at 10 a.m.
• Free kid’s games with the queen candidates at the bandstand at 12 p.m.
• 4H, FFA meat goats show at the Stephens Building at 12:30 p.m. 4H, FFA Clover kids meat goat show at the Stephens Building at 2:30 p.m.
• Presentation of queen candidates at the bandstand at 3 p.m. 4H, FFA Clover Kids Sheep Show at the Stephens Building at 3 p.m.
• Mr. Nick makes balloons for kids at the bandstand at 3 p.m.
• 4H, FFA Market and Breeding Sheep Show at the Stephens Building at 3:30 p.m.
• Open Class BBQ competition judging at the Static Project Exhibit Building at 5 p.m.
• 4H, FFA Club Booth Judging at the Static Project Exhibit Hall at 5 p.m.
• Free will donations: Sweetcorn Feed, Watermelon Feed, Pork Loin Feed Sandwiches, at the bandstand at 5 p.m.
• Free carnival rides at the midway from 5-10 p.m.
• Opening Ceremony at the Bandstand at 6 p.m.
• Queen crowning and candidates pie auction at the bandstand at 6 p.m.
• Steve Schroeder performs at the beer garden at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
• 4H, FFA Swine Show, followed by the 4H, FFA Kiddie Swine Show at the Stephens Building at 8 a.m.
• Open Class, registration for Pro Am Horseshoe Tournament at horseshoe court at 10 a.m.
• 4H, FFA Broiler and Poultry Show at the sale barn at 12:30 p.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment at the bandstand at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.
• Open Class Pro Am Horseshoe Tournament at the horseshoe court at 1 p.m.
• Fayette County Extension make and take crafts for kids at the Commercial Hall at 3 p.m.
• Story Reading with the fair queens at the Commercial Hall from 2-5 p.m.
• 4H, FFA Rabbit Show at the Sale Barn at 3 p.m.
• Free face painting with the queens at the Commercial Hall from 3-5 p.m.
• Free carnival rides from 3-10 p.m.
• Hot Laps at the grandstand at 7 p.m.
• IMCA Deery Brothers Late Model Series at the grandstand at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
• Breakfast Honoring Veterans at the Dance Pavilion, at 7:30 a.m.
• 4-H, FFA Breeding and Market Beef Show at the Stephens Building at 9 a.m.
• Open Class registration for youth horseshoe tournament at Horseshoe Court at 10 a.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 1 p.m.
• Youth horseshoe tournament at horseshoe court at 1 p.m.
• Fayette County Extension make and take crafts for kids at the Commercial Hall at 2 p.m.
• Story reading with fair queens at the Country School at 2 p.m.
• Free face painting with the queens at Commercial Hall from 3-5 p.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 3 p.m.
• Free carnival rides at the Midway from 3-10 p.m. Gundersen Palmer Wellness Extravaganza at the Dance Pavilion at 4 p.m.
• Wine, Beer, Cheese, Salsa Tasting at the Floral Hall at 4 p.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 5 p.m.
• Napa Show and Shine car show at Midway at 6 p.m.
• Fayette County Fair 5K Race at Fair Office 5-8 p.m.
• Beach Party at the Beer Garden with AKvik DJ at 7 p.m.
• School Bus races at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 26
• 4-H, FFa Bucket Bottle Show at Stephens Building at 8:30 a.m.
• 4-H Hosted Kids Day Camp at the Static Project Exhibit Hall at 9 a.m.
• Open Class registration for women’s horseshoe tournament at horseshoe court at 10 a.m.
• 4-H, FFA Dairy Goat, Dairy Cow and Heifer Show at Stephens Building, at 10 a.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 1 p.m.
• Open Class Women’s Horseshoe Tournament at Horseshoe Court at 1 p.m.
• Kiddie Tractor pull at the Static Project Exhibit Hall at 2 p.m.
• Fayette County Extension make and take crafts for kids at the Commercial Hall at 2 p.m.
• Mr. Nick makes balloons for kids at the bandstand at 2 p.m.
• Story reading with fair queens at the Country School at 2 p.m.
• Free face painting with the queens at Commercial Hall from 3-5 p.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 5 p.m.
• Gundersen Palmer teaching kitchen class intro at Dance Pavilion at 5 p.m.
• Open Beef show at Stephens Building at 6 p.m.
• Gundersen Palmer teaching kitchen class cooking at the Dance Pavilion at 6:30 p.m.
• Demolition Derby at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.
• Lonesome Road at the Beer Garden at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
• Open Class Dairy Show at Stephens Building at 9 a.m.
• Tractor cade Tractor Ride at Grandstand at 9 a.m.
• Open Class Horse show at Hoof Beat Arena at 9 a.m.
• Registration for open class Horseshoe Tournament at Horseshoe Court at 10 a.m.
• 4-H, FFA Kidde Calf show at Stephens Building at noon.
• Free carnival rides at Midway from noon to 10 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 1 p.m.
• Open Class Horseshoe Tournament at horseshoe court at 1 p.m.
• 4-H, FFA Clover Kids graduation ceremony at the Dance Pavilion at 2 p.m.
• Story reading with fair queens at Country School at 2 p.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 3 p.m.
• 4-H, FFA Achievement Auction at Dance Pavilion at 3 p.m.
• Free face painting with the queens at the Dance Pavilion from 3-5 p.m.
• Bob Bohm’s Family entertainment at the bandstand at 5 p.m.
• Gates open for concert at Grandstand at 6 p.m.
• Opening act ‘The Rumors’ take the stage at the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.
• Hairball the featured band takes the stage at the Grandstand at 9 p.m.