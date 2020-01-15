WEST UNION — Libraries are still being used on a regular basis and are filling an important niche in small town living, was the message members of the Fayette County Association of Libraries conveyed to the Board of Supervisors at a recent regular board meeting.
Director of the Fayette Library Annette Butikofer was the spokesperson for the group that included librarians from Maynard, Arlington, Clermont, West Union, Oelwein, and Fayette. A total of 11 libraries are members of the group.
According to Butikofer, costs for libraries keep rising, from as low as 5% to as much as 29%.
“Kids are still having to have a safe place they can go to,” she said. “Unfortunately many of them are asking us ‘Why don’t you have all the programs we have at school?”
It isn’t just youth that use the libraries on a regular basis, she said. Libraries are important to adults in the communities as well.
“We’ve had some patrons actually come in and get on the computer so they could consult with their nurse,” Butikofer said. “I’ve had patrons ask me why we can’t get access to all of the newspapers in the area and even the Wall Street Journal. You see faces of anger and disappointment.
“Because of all of the current advances in communication they need more and a lot of them are depending on us.”
According to Butikofer, there were a total of 118,000 visits to libraries in Fayette County in 2019. She said 14,000 attended free programs offered by the libraries.
“Some just come because they need a place to belong,” she said.
Butikofer then asked the board if the county could increase funding for the upcoming fiscal year.
“We’re taking on a challenge that was never imagined in the past,” she said. “The least amount that anything has went up is 5%, so we are asking for that amount of increase or above.”
Currently the libraries get $98,150 from the county to split up amongst them. The 5% would amount to $4,900. The funds are split in half with one half split up amongst the libraries equally and the second half split up according to population that the library serves.
Supervisor Janell Bradley said she would be in favor of the increase, but no formal action was taken. It is expected that the request will be considered when the new fiscal year budget is being determined.