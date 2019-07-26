WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a letter of engagement with Piper Jaffray to get the process moving to issue $5 million in bonds for asphalt road repairs.
At its regular meeting on July 22, the Fayette County Board spoke with Travis Squires, Piper Jaffray managing director, about bonding options for an upcoming road project.
Recently, the supervisors noted their intention to bond for $5 million plus use Farm-to-Market money from the state to fix 27 miles of asphalt roads in the county. Squires answered questions about using county essential general obligation bonds.
He noted that there are two routes the supervisors can take when borrowing the $5 million. They can go for what essentially amounts to a private loan with a local bank or go a more traditional route and put the bond request out to bid to national investors. Squires noted that the first option is a more streamlined approach.
Fayette County is able to bond for this money without a public vote, due to roads being an economic detriment for local businesses.
However, the supervisors do need to hold a public hearing on the matter. Since their meetings take place during the day, which is when the public hearing would more than likely be held, the supervisors have expressed an interest in holding a public-input meeting. This optional meeting would take place at night at a time, date and location to be determined so county residents can give their feedback.
Once the supervisors hold a public hearing, it can take four to six weeks before they are able to lock in an interest rate. They can wait longer, if need be, but they are trying to bid the W-14 project, which was moved up from 2021 to next summer, in December. Squires noted that interest rates currently sit between 2 and 2.5 percent.
Squires then told the supervisors the tax impact this levy would have on county taxpayers. He said that a 10-year payback on a $5 million bond would cost a taxpayer 50 cents per 1,000 of taxable value. He noted that even if the 50-cent levy was placed on fiscal year 2019’s levy rate it would still be less than what the levy rate was in fiscal year 2018.
For a person with a home that has a taxable value of $100,000, the increased levy would add $50 to his or her tax bill. The supervisors noted that everyone should consult their tax bills to see their taxable value to estimate the amount their taxes could increase. You simply take your taxable value; divide by 1,000 and then multiple by 0.50.
The Piper Jaffray managing director also noted that the estimated total cost of the bond at an interest rate that is 0.5 percent higher than the current interest rate on a 10-year payback would be $5.77 million. At the current interest rate, it would be approximately $5.62 million.
He then compared that to a 20-year payback, which would have a lower tax impact, but higher overall cost. At 20 years, with an interest rate 0.5 percent higher than it is today would cost approximately $6.92 million. At today’s current interest rate it would cost $6.6 million.
After the conversation, the supervisors approved a letter of engagement with Piper Jaffray so they can start to move forward with the process.