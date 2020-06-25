OELWEIN — More than $18,472 was raised to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide cancer screenings, 24/7 navigation and support for cancer patients and research for treatment and cures.
“The Relay For Life planning committee, Relay For Life teams, sponsors, and Fayette County community truly came together to embody what it means to be connected in a virtual way and raise funds to support our mission,” said Sarah Foster, American Cancer Society Community Manager. “Cancer hasn’t stopped. Neither have we. I am blown away by the support and commitment of this community’s dedication to fund critical cancer research and services for those facing cancer.”
The following teams were recognized for their extraordinary efforts: Family of Fighters, Grandview Guardians, Kids Against Cancer, Team Believe, Team Hope, Team Linda Bright, Team Maggie, and Team Uncle Leo.
The Relay For Life of Fayette County is supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum sponsors include: Team Maggie, MercyOne, Oelwein High School, Oelwein Daily Register, Costello’s Diesel Service, Fidelity Bank & Trust, In Memory of Pat Stohr, Ken’s Electric and Veridian Credit Union.
“The needs of people facing cancer continue, and so does the work of the American Cancer Society. You can help,” says Foster.
Anyone wishing to donate may do so by visiting at www.relayforlife.org/fayettecountyia or they can send a donation to Veridian Credit Union Attn: Cindy Miller/Kelly Koch Relay For Life, 1 West Charles Suite 1, Oelwein, IA 50662.