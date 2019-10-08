Sunday, Oct. 6
At 3:12 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a car vs. horse accident in the 5000 block of Kornhill Road. Henry Thompson, 78, of Randalia, was traveling west when his vehicle struck a horse that entered the roadway. Thompson was not injured, but the vehicle sustained an estimated $3,000 in damage.
At about 8:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident near intersection of Highway 18 and T Avenue. Brandi J. Phillips of West Union was traveling eastbound when she struck a deer in the roadway with her 2008 G.M.C. Acadia. No injuries to Phillips were reported and the vehicle sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages.
Monday, Oct. 7
At about 3:42 p.m., deputies located and arrested Christine E. McDermott, 18, of rural Fayette, on a valid Bremer County warrant for probation violation. McDermott was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held pending transfer to Bremer County.