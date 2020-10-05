Thursday, Oct. 1
At 4:32 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the 26,000 block of Highway 18 in reference to a car vs. deer accident. Amy S. Moore, 55, of Hawkeye, was traveling southbound when she struck a deer traveling across the roadway with her 2009 Chrysler Town and Country, causing minor damages to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Oct. 2
At approximately 5 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the intersection of Spring and State streets in Clermont in reference to a two-vehicle accident. Kevin L. Mclaughlin, 56, of Clermont, was traveling southbound on Spring Street in his 2001 Lincoln LS when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Bert O. Henderson, 79, of Clermont, who was traveling eastbound in his 2009 Ford F150. No injuries were reported. Mclaughlin was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with driving while license suspended, failure to provide proof of financial liability-accident, operating non-registered vehicle, and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way. Both vehicles sustained minor damages.
Sunday, Oct. 4
At 2:27 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 13,000 block of Highway 93 in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injury. Destiny E. Kleppe, 19, of Fayette, was traveling eastbound in her 2005 GMC Envoy when she struck a 2015 GMC Acadia being operated by Suzanne Kent-Thomas, 36, of Fayette. Both vehicles sustained significant damages and minor injuries were reported in both vehicles. Kleppe was cited for following too closely. The incident remains under investigation.
At 2:45 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. After pulling over briefly the vehicle took off leading Deputies on a vehicle pursuit where speeds reached over 100 mph. The suspect attempted to elude the Deputies by pulling into a driveway and abandoning his vehicle. The suspect was identified as Michael Bushaw, 29, of Arlington. He was taken into custody and charged with eluding, driving while license revoked, and driving while license suspended. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance. Fayette County was assisted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Strawberry Point Police Department.