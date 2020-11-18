Friday, Nov. 13
At 12:17 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a family disturbance in the 26000 block of W Avenue. Todd Timothy Berst, 55, from Waucoma was involved in a physical altercation with a family member. Berst was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Monday, Nov. 16
At 7:06 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to a car vs. deer accident in the 20,000 block of Highway 150. Mary Monroe, 25, of West Union was traveling southbound when she struck a deer with the 2007 GMC Acadia she was driving. No injuries were reported, and the Acadia sustained approximately $2,000 in damages.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
At 7:45 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on V Avenue near 220th street; approximately four miles west of Hawkeye. Drake James Thompson, 18, of West Union, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu northbound when he entered the west side ditch. Thompson was believed to be impaired and the incident is under further investigation. A male juvenile passenger received serious injuries from the collision, was transported by ambulance to Sumner Hospital, and then air lifted to Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. This accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Technical Collision Investigation team. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hawkeye Fire Department, Hawkeye First Responders, and TriState Ambulance.