Sunday, March 8
At approximately 10:10 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Austin Aylsworth, 25, of Wadena, was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated — first offense. He was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.
At approximately 5:17 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high speed chase in the city of West Union involving a four-wheeler ATV. Upon reporting to assist, a Fayette County Deputy located the driver near the area of N Avenue and 240th Street. The chase continued until sight was lost of the driver near Pilot and Otter Road. An investigation identified the driver as Alexander Jones, 21, of West Union. At around 6:22 p.m. Alexander Jones turned himself in at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody a short time later. Jones was charged with eluding (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Fayette County Jail pending an initial appearance with the magistrate.