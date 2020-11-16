Friday, Nov. 13
At approximately 1:41 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire in the 1,000 block of 90th Street. Upon arrival the vehicle was located in the ditch and an investigation was initiated. Subsequently, the driver Stephanie Ann Harmdierks age, 47 of Arlington, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor), failure to maintain control, and no valid driver’s license (both simple misdemeanors). Harmdierks was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was held pending an initial appearance with a magistrate. The vehicle belonging to Harmdierks was deemed a total loss.
At approximately 8:37 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the 23,000 block of Quarry Road. Russel Keith Kocher, 51, of Hawkeye, lost control of the 2000 GMC Sierra he was operating and traveled into the west ditch. Subsequently, Kocher was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor) and failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor). Kocher was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held pending an initial appearance with a magistrate.