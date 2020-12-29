Tuesday, Dec. 22
At approximately 10:45 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs deer accident near Maynard. A 16-year-old juvenile of West Union was traveling in their 2004 Chevrolet Impala when they struck a deer. The vehicle sustained approximately $2,500 worth of damage and no injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
At 6:32 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle sitting in the roadway, while running, with a male passed out in the driver’s seat. A deputy arrived and investigated, determining Derek Douglas Schroeder, 35, of Luana was intoxicated. Schroeder was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was charged with operating while intoxicated second offense, and held for an initial appearance in court.
At approximately 11:53 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a domestic disturbance in Arlington. John Eugene Kaub, 34, of Arlington, was arrested for domestic abuse assault causing injury second offense (aggravated misdemeanor), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), and obstruction of emergency communications (simple misdemeanor). Kaub was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance.
Saturday, Dec. 26
At approximately 10:36 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs deer accident on W Avenue near 260th Street; approximately three miles south of Waucoma. Michael James Shurtleff, 46, of Waucoma, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Ford Fusion when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Ford sustained approximately $1,500 in damage.
Sunday, Dec. 27
At approximately 6:08 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on its side near R Avenue and 190th Street south of Hawkeye. Deputies found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado in the west ditch on its side with the driver William Joseph Loomis, 58, of Hawkeye trapped inside. Loomis was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means and transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union for his injuries. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hawkeye Fire and Tristate Ambulance Service. This accident remains under further investigation.