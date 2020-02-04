Thursday, Jan. 30
At 4:30 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on O Avenue just south of 190th Street. Brad Reierson, 58, of Elgin was operating a 2007 International 9400I, and attempted to turn south on O Avenue from 190th street when the 2017 Timpte trailer he was hauling came unhooked. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle sustained approximately $7,000 in damages. This accident remains under investigation.
Friday, Jan. 31
At 6:30 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy arrested Bradley Norman, 20, of Clermont on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant. Norman was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is held on a $25,000 bond.
Saturday, Feb. 1
A Fayette County Deputy discovered a vehicle in the ditch in the 12000 block of 40th Street near the intersection of L Avenue, approximately five miles east of Oelwein. Stacy Jaster, 43, of Elkader, was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. She was taken to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance.