Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Friday, July 3
At approximately 12:33 p.m., a Fayette County Deputy was involved in vehicle chase after attempting to stop a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix for a traffic violation. The Deputy encountered Tyler Joseph Moore, 22, of Elgin on county road V68 near 160th Street, approximately one mile north of Highway 93. Moore led the Deputy on a chase north on V68 reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour, and eventually lost control of his vehicle and entered the ditch near 240th Street, just south of Alpha. Moore was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail. He was charged with Class D felony eluding, operating while intoxicated (drugged), reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, and numerous other traffic violations. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer.
At 12:06 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 3 at the intersection of W Avenue, five miles north of Fairbank. After an investigation, Deputies reported a 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by Acceia Crusoe, 21, of Cedar Rapids, pulled out from the stop sign and collided with a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Mitchell Gipper, 61, of Fairbank. The Buick had approximately $2,000 in damages and the Ford F150 sustained around $1,000 damage. Crusoe was cited for failure to yield right of way. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, July 5
At approximately 1:32 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white 2004 Ford F150 truck for a traffic infraction on 35th Street (Highway 3) near L Avenue; approximately three miles north of Stanley. The driver, John Jeremy Houge, 49, of Aurora, was intoxicated. Houge was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail, charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense (serious misdemeanor). He was held for an initial magistrate appearance.