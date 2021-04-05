Sunday, April 4
At 12:21 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a red 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe for an infraction on Harding Road near Beechnut Road, approximately four miles northeast of Clermont. Kunickshal Lateashal Lorena Robinson, 24, of Postville, was arrested for driving while license suspended. Robinson was then transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance.
Saturday, April 3
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Fayette County deputies responded to a disturbance near the city of Waucoma. Jacob Simpkins, 37, of Waucoma, was arrested for child endangerment causing bodily injury. Also arrested was Emily McLaughlin, 32, of Waucoma, and charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Simpkins and McLaughlin were transported to the Fayette County Jail and are awaiting initial court appearances.