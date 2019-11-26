Saturday, Nov. 23
At approximately 6 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s office responded to a car deer accident in the 4900 block of Palace Road, just north of Oelwein. Frederick George Engler, 55, of Hawkeye, was southbound on Palace Road when a deer came into the roadway causing a collision. No injuries were sustained, and damage to the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander was estimated at $4,000.
Sunday, Nov. 24
A Fayette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and upon investigation Jacob Robert Eitel, 38, of Hawkeye, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second offense, and possession of methamphetamine. Eitel was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance.
At 12:56 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 11000 block of Highway 93, west of Fayette. Alexander Wallace, 23, of Hawkeye, was operating his 2005 Ford Ranger when due to a vehicle malfunction and adverse road conditions he lost control causing his vehicle to enter the south ditch. The vehicle sustained minor damage and there were no injuries. However, Wallace was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
At 2:45 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a suspicious person attempting to gain access to an out building at a residence in Wadena. Fayette County Sheriff Deputies responded to the disturbance and located the female suspect. After an investigation, Sharnel Ann Voshell, 37, of Postville, was taken into custody for interference with official acts and public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors. Voshell was transported to Fayette County Jail, where she was held for an initial appearance.