Aug. 13-17
Thursday, Aug. 13
At 1:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a one-vehicle accident with minor injuries at the intersection of 200th Street and Q Avenue, southeast of Hawkeye. Deputies arrived and found a 2008 Jeep driven by Citlali Saenz, 18, of Sumner, had lost control and rolled into the ditch. Saenz was transported to Palmer Hospital by Tri State ambulance and treated for minor injuries. Hawkeye Fire also assisted at the scene. Saenz was cited for failure to have an Iowa driver’s license, failure to maintain control, no proper registration and failure to have insurance.
Monday, Aug. 17
At 3:08 p.m. Fayette County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at 110th Street/M Avenue just south of Maynard. A 2014 Ford F-150 driven by David Ward, 67, of Maynard, had struck a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by a juvenile female. Ward was traveling northbound on M Avenue when he struck the 2011 GMC Acadia, which was traveling westbound. No injuries were reported. Ward was cited for failure to yield to the person on the right.