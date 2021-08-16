Thursday, Aug. 12
At 1:18 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy located a vehicle that had just rolled over in the ditch at the intersection of 90th Street and Forest Road, just west of Arlington. The juvenile male driver was traveling too fast when he attempted to turn onto the gravel road. He lost control and entered the west ditch. There were three other juveniles in the vehicle. The driver was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein by the Arlington ambulance to be treated for his injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control. The 2005 Ford van was considered a total loss and the other juveniles were not injured. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arlington Fire and Ambulance service.
Saturday, Aug. 14
At approximately 9:44 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer on Highway 150 near 118th Street for multiple traffic infractions; approximately three miles south of Fayette. Gray Geoffrey Cartmell, 19, of Nevada, was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail for possession of marijuana — first offense (serious misdemeanor), possession of cannabidiol (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and possession of alcohol under the legal age — second offense (simple misdemeanor). Cartmell was also cited for the traffic offenses. Cartmell was seen by the magistrate and released on $2,500 unsecured bond.
At approximately 4:50 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a violation of a no-contact order. After an investigation, Craig Calvin Cooley, 41, of Elgin, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor. Cooley was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited an initial appearance.