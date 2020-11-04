Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Tuesday, Nov. 3
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a truck vs deer accident on 255th Street just north of Alpha. Joseph Allen McMurrin, 32, of Waucoma, was driving a gray 1989 Ford Ranger pickup truck that was found in the north side ditch. The truck was eastbound when it struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The truck received approximately $1,500.00 damage.
Monday, Nov. 2
At approximately 6:20 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a semi vs fertilizer accident in the 24000 block of Highway 18. Austin Lee Frieden, 21, of Elgin was westbound on Highway 18 initiating a left hand turn into a field when a semi-truck and trailer attempted to pass the 2019 John Deere 4365 and collided with the unit. Driver of the semi was Dallas Gene Buhr, 71, of Eagle Grove. Buhr was transported by ambulance to Sumner Hospital. Damage to the 2019 John Deere spreader was estimated at $20,000 and damage to the 2021 Kenworth X6 semi is considered a total loss. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waucoma Fire, and Tri-State Ambulance. Buhr was cited for unsafe passing.