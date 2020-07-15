July 13-15
Wednesday, July 15
At 12:12 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 175th Street and V Avenue in reference to a vehicle in the ditch. Kevin Converse, 41, of Hawkeye, had put his 2013 Ford F-150 in the ditch. Converse was traveling westbound on 175th street and lost control of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, approximately $3,000 in damage to the vehicle was reported. The accident remains under investigation.
Monday, July 13
At 12:32 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV accident at a residence on Great River Road near Clermont. A minor female and a minor male were operating a 2007 Yamaha Grizzly 450 on the property when the driver lost control going down a hill. The ATV rolled over and the two were ejected, and the driver was pinned under the ATV. One of the minors were transported to Palmer Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance and then was flown by Gundersen Air to Mayo Hospital in Rochester to be treated for injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clermont Fire Department. This accident remains under investigation.