Saturday, June 27
At 12:24 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a moped accident at 35th Street and R Avenue west of Oelwein. John F. Peacock, 71, from Cedar Falls was operating a 2008 Znen 150T-E eastbound on 35th Street when a small animal entered the roadway. Peacock was unable to avoid hitting the animal and fell onto the roadway. He was transported by MercyOne ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. There was an estimated $1,000 damage to the motorcycle. The Oelwein Police Department assisted at the scene.
At 4:06 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the 12,000 block of Highway 18 (230th Street) near West Union, to a car vs deer accident. Henry Grayum, 63, of Ames, had struck a deer that ran across the road while traveling west on Highway 18. No injuries were reported; the vehicle was deemed a total loss. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the West Union Fire Department.