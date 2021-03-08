Friday, March 5
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police Department responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Vine Street after receiving information that a wanted subject may be there. The suspect, Jesse Allen Irish, 33, of West Union, was found hiding in a locked bathroom. Irish was arrested and taken into custody on a felony Fayette County arrest warrant for: violation of pre-trial original charge: possession of controlled substance. Irish was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. During a further investigation it was found that Irish lost control of a vehicle the evening before, on Thursday, March 4, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Highway 18 just east of Clermont. Irish was cited for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain control, and striking fixtures upon a highway, all simple misdemeanors. Irish was transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is currently being held on $1,000 bond and current charges.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Smith, 26, of Arlington on a warrant from Fayette County for willful injury causing serious injury. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance in the city of St Lucas. Zackery Frazer, 27, of St Lucas was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance third or subsequent offense. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.