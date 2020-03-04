Friday, Feb. 28
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested David Burreson, 35, of Evansdale, in Elgin on a warrant out of Delaware County for contempt of court (failure to serve jail time) and multiple warrants out of Black Hawk County. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail pending extradition.
Saturday, Feb. 29
At 9:06 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Filmore and Cedar Road approximately three and one-half miles north of Wadena. Janet Marie Smith, 79, from Clermont, was operating a 2006 Subaru Tribeca northbound on Cedar Road. She pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of a westbound 2013 Ram 1500 operated by Scott William Pollock, 62, from Volga. The Subaru left the roadway and entered the west ditch. Smith was transported by private vehicle to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union to be evaluated for injuries. Both vehicles are considered a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tri State Ambulance and Wadena Fire Department. The accident remains under investigation.
Monday, March 2
At approximately 8:50 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 Block of Water Street in Clermont. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to location. After an investigation, Jennifer Lynn Hruska, 35, of Elgin, was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and open container, a simple misdemeanor. Hruska was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial court appearance.
Tuesday, March 3
At 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of N Avenue and 80th Street, four miles northeast of Oelwein, on a report of a suspicious vehicle at a private residence. A deputy located the vehicle and made contact with the driver Tonya Marie Moritz, 29, from Hazleton. Moritz had a valid arrest warrant from Fayette County for failure to appear/contempt of court hearing. Deputies located several items of drug paraphernalia and 30 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Moritz was transported to the Fayette County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, Class B felony; driving while license suspended, failure to provide proof of financial liability, possession of drug paraphernalia, all simple misdemeanors, and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, Class D felony. Moritz was held in the Fayette County Jail pending an appearance with a magistrate.