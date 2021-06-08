Saturday, May 29
At 2:39 p.m. the Fayette County Communications Center received a report of a one-vehicle rollover on 18th Street just east of the Oelwein city limits. Patrick Twaites, 18, of Oelwein was westbound when he lost control of a 2001 Honda Accord and entered the north ditch rolling it onto the roof. Minor injuries were reported and Twaites was cited for failure to maintain control. Fayette County was assisted on scene by Oelwein Fire and MercyOne Ambulance.
Tuesday, June 1
At approximately 9:51 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 18 west of Rose Road. Roman D. Hertrampf, 28, of Fort Atkinson was traveling east when a deer entered onto the roadway. Hertrampf’s 2003 Chevrolet truck was considered a total loss, and no one was injured in the accident.
Wednesday, June 2
At approximately 8 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on X Avenue near Sumner. After an investigation, Carrie Lynn Christy, 44 of Sumner, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Christy was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial appearance.
Thursday, June 3
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic assault that occurred in the city of Clermont. An investigation determined that an assault had taken place and a male subject identified as Cole Lea McCrea, 30, of Clermont was located in town and arrested, charged with 3 counts of child endangerment, domestic assault while displaying a weapon, driving while barred, all aggravated misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, simple misdemeanors. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held.
Friday, June 4
At approximately 5:14 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a disturbance in the city of Maynard. Upon investigation it was discovered several individuals had been engaged in a physical altercation. Jeffery Richard Woods, 56, of Maynard, and Alan William Woods, 55, of Maynard were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor). Dakota William Holden, 23, of Oelwein was arrested for disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana first offense (serious misdemeanor). All three men were transported and held at the Fayette County Jail pending initial appearances with a magistrate judge.
Saturday, June 5
At approximately 11:15 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford F150 Super Crew pickup for traffic infractions. The driver, Katie Marie Johnson, 36, of Decorah, was found to be intoxicated. Johnson was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense (serious misdemeanor). Johnson was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance with a magistrate.
Sunday, June 6
At 3:26 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 93 west of Fayette. Tyler Melban, 20, was eastbound on Hwy 93 in a 2013 Ford F150, when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch striking a guard rail. No injuries were reported and the 2013 Ford F150 is considered a total loss. Maynard Fire assisted Fayette County on scene. The accident remains under investigation.
At 10:04 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on 190th Street near R Avenue; approximately four miles south of Hawkeye. A 2005 Ford F150 Super Crew truck driven by Ceara Kay Steege, 29, of Randalia, was eastbound when she struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The Ford sustained approximately $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible abuse near the 200 block of Clermont Street in Elgin. Deputies arrived and conducted a welfare check. After an investigation, Lawrence Edward Robbins, 36, of Elgin, was arrested for child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony and assault causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanor. Robbins was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is currently being held for an initial appearance.