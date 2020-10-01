Monday, Sept. 28
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle that had been entered as stolen out of Winneshiek County on Saturday, Sept 26. After an investigation the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dakota Dale Voves, 29, of West Union, for possession of stolen property, theft in the 2nd degree, an aggravated misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Voves was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests could be made.
Thursday, Oct. 1
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed charges on Zackery Tyler Rigel, 29, of Waucoma, for violation of the sex offender registry, first offense. Rigel was found violating several of the registry laws. A warrant of arrest was issued for Rigel with bond set in the amount of $2,000.