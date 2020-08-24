Aug. 20-24
Thursday, Aug. 20
At approximately 5:25 p.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of S Main and East Main St. in St. Lucas. A search was conducted on the suspect’s vehicle, and marijuana and paraphernalia were found inside. Jesse Allan Irish, 32, of Potosi, Wisconsin, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Irish was held in the Fayette County Jail until an initial appearance. The Iowa State Patrol assisted in the arrest.
Friday, Aug. 21
At approximately 7:45 p.m, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 25264 Johnsons Mill Rd., Waucoma. During the search of the residence multiple paraphernalia items and illegal substances were found and seized. Terry Ray Langerman, 64, of Waucoma, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance marijuana 3rd offense, Class D felony, gathering where marijuana is used, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Tonia Irene Putney, 48, of Charles City, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance marijuana 1st offense, and gathering where marijuana is used, both serious misdemeanors. Langerman and Putney were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they were held until an initial appearance. Iowa State Patrol assisted in these arrests. Additional charges are pending.
Saturday, Aug. 22
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cassandra Renee Brackin, 28, of Readlyn, on a valid Fayette County warrant for felony probation violation (original charge: disarming a police officer). Brackin was transported to the Fayette County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond pending an initial appearance with a judge.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of S First Street and E Main Street in Hawkeye. A search of the vehicle revealed illegal substances and open containers, which were seized. Adrianne Brianna Ruroden, 28, of Fayette, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, cannabinol 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor and open container, a simple misdemeanor. Ruroden was transported to Fayette County Jail, where she awaited an initial court appearance.
Sunday, Aug. 23
At 11:09 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle vs deer accident on Highway 3 near N Avenue; approximately two miles east of Oelwein. Mark Anthony Borcherding, 48, of Elgin, was eastbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet sustained approximately $1,500 in damage.
Monday, Aug. 24
A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Tyler James Tessmer, 19, of Arlington on a warrant from Winneshiek County for sexual exploitation of a minor/cause to engage an act, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors. Tessmer was transported to Winneshiek County Jail where he was held on a $50,000 bond.