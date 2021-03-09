Monday, March 8
At approximately 5:40 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrest Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Clermont, on a Fayette County arrest warrant for violation of pre-trial release conditions: original charges possession of methamphetamine and gathering where controlled substances are used. Kline was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
At approximately 7:55 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy James Harnisch, 36, of Elgin, on a Fayette County arrest warrant for telephone dissemination of obscene materials to a minor first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Harnisch was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County jail, where he is currently being held on $7,500 cash bond.