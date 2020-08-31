Saturday, Aug. 29
At approximately 9 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a trespass near the intersection of 9358 Hemlock Road. Deputies located the vehicle and after an interview, and Joseph Allen McMurrin, 32, of Waucoma, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. McMurrin was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held for an initial magistrate appearance.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., Donald Burdette Johll, 54, of Independence, was arrested on a Fayette County arrest warrant for a controlled substance violation, Class B felony. Charges stem from a search warrant conducted on a vehicle Johll occupied in January of 2020. Johll was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on $25,000 cash bond.