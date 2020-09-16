Sept. 13-16
Sunday, Sept. 13
At 2:10 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious male in the city of Westgate. Anthony Beltz, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and trespassing. He was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
At approximately 1 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon investigation Madison Schaefer, 21, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense. She is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.