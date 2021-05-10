Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Thursday, May 6
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office attempted a paper service at 228 7th Ave SE in Oelwein. Deputies noticed an odor of illegal substance emitting from the residence. Sheriff’s Deputies and Oelwein Police secured the residence, and a search warrant was obtained. The search warrant was executed on the residence. Multiple types of illegal substances, pills, and paraphernalia were found and seized. Christopher Carreon, 24, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with introducing contraband, a Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana — 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Other charges are pending and the case is under investigation. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department.
Monday, May 10
At 8:47 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle on fire at a residence in the 2100 block of Y Avenue in rural Sumner. Deputies arrived to find a 2008 Ford delivery truck fully engulfed. The driver, Matthew Jon O’Kones, 42, of West Union, exited the vehicle safely. Sumner Fire Department put the fire out; the vehicle was considered a total loss.