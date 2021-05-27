Thursday, May 27
At 12:37 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle in the ditch on 160th Street near Y Avenue; approximately one mile east of Sumner. A 1997 Mercury Sable was located in the south ditch. After further investigation, Katlin Adams Wood, 26, of Sumner, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 3rd offense (Class D felony), driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor), failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor), and failure to have SR-22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). Wood was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance by a magistrate judge.
Wednesday, May 26
Steven Michael Jones, 50, of Oelwein, was arrested by the Oelwein Police Department and transported to Fayette County jail on drug charges. Jones was found to be in possession of more illegal substances when entering the correctional facility. Jones was additionally charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, Class D felony. He is being held at Fayette County Jail.
Monday, May 24
At 4:17 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the 400 block of James Street in Arlington for a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies were provided with names of subjects involved and a possible location of their whereabouts. Deputies subsequently arrested Keith Bradley Ohlhauser, 24, of Arlington for driving while revoked (serious misdemeanor), possession of marijuana second offense (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). The incident remains under investigation with additional charges pending. Ohlhauser was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held pending an appearance before a magistrate.