Saturday, Feb. 20
At approximately 8 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 260th Street and V68 in reference to a single-vehicle rollover accident. Clayton Matthew Snyder, 41, of Waucoma, was traveling northbound on V68 when he lost control of his 2004 Mercury Rainier and traveled into the east ditch where the vehicle then rolled and landed on its top. Subsequent to an investigation into the incident Snyder was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor) and failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor). Snyder’s vehicle was deemed a total loss.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a disturbance at Bent’s Smokehouse in Westgate. David Leyh, 63, of Westgate, was arrested and charged with trespassing. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.