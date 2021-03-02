Sunday, Feb. 28
At approximately 6:50 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at a convenience store in Fayette. David Michael Evans, 38, was arrested for driving while barred. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail and held for an initial magistrate appearance.
Saturday, Feb. 27
At approximately 2:55 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in Hawkeye. The deputy found that Bryce Aaron Messler, 20, of Hawkeye, had been operating a black 2012 Ford Focus SE four-door while intoxicated. Messler was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense (serious misdemeanor). Messler was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he received an initial appearance and was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.