Friday, July 24
At 11:41 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a domestic disturbance that was happening while driving a blue 1998 Ford F150 truck. The truck was located and stopped in the Arlington area. Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 34, of Arlington, was arrested for domestic abuse assault 1st offense (simple misdemeanor). Schmelzer was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance before a magistrate. Schmelzer is also being held on a valid Clayton County warrant for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense with a $100 cash only bond.