Wednesday, Aug. 19
At approximately 4:30 p.m., Abby Sue Hinck, 19, of Postville, was arrested on a Fayette County arrest warrant for failure to appear original charges: Gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance, aggravated misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription, a serious misdemeanor, and gathering where marijuana is being used. Charges stem from a search warrant executed at 401 Union St. in Clermont, earlier in August. Hinck also had an arrest warrant from Allamakee County for theft. Hinck was transported to Fayette County Jail where she was held on $10,000 cash bond.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance taking place in Arlington. John Kaub, 33, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with violation of a no contact order. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.