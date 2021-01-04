Dec. 14 – Jan. 2
Monday, Dec. 14
At approximately 3 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette Police Department executed a search warrant at 200 Bolger Dr. Apt 3E. Illegal substances and paraphernalia were found and seized. Jessica Rashel Myles, 35, of Fayette, was charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana - first offense, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia a simple misdemeanor. Myles will appear in court on charges at a later date.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette Police Department executed another search warrant at 200 Bolger Dr. Apartment 3A. Illegal substances and paraphernalia were found and seized. Krystal Jean Perez, 36, of Fayette, was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and interference causing injury, a serious misdemeanor. Perez will appear in court at a later date on charges.
Saturday, Jan. 2
At approximately 8:40 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a semi on its side near the intersection of Golden Road and Almira Street in Elgin. Sheriff's Deputies and Elgin Fire Department set up a perimeter due to a possible gas leak. The semi driver, Taylor Curtis Hugill, 57, of Freeport, Illinois, was traveling on Golden Road, initiating a turn, when the trailer of the semi slipped into the ditch causing trailer and load of LP to go partially on its side. Damage reported to truck and trailer was approximately $1000. No injuries were sustained. The incident remains under investigation.